SSC, HSC supplementary exam hall ticket to be available today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will make available online hall tickets for the supplementary examination of SSC and HSC.

Those students who have failed or are seeking the benefit of the Class Improvement Scheme or appear for selected subjects will take the supplementary examination of June-July 2025. The registration process was already complete and hall tickets will be made available online from June 12 onwards.

The State Board asked all the secondary schools and junior colleges to get download the students' hall tickets online from the portal ( www.mahahsscboard.in). After downloading, the principals will have to sign it along with a stamp.

The schools will have to click on the section of ‘Admit Card’ on the portal for the hall ticket.

The Board appealed to the colleges to contact the divisional office if they face any technical problems.

The schools and colleges cannot take any fees for the hall ticket.

For corrections in details of candidates, one may contact the divisional office of MSBSHSE.