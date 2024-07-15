SSC-HSC supplementary exams begin today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The July-August supplementary examination of HSC and SSC to be conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will commence on July 16.

The divisional office of the State Board completed the preparations and sent examination materials to the centres. A total of 6,283 candidates of SSC and HSC registered in the five districts of the division.

A total of 2,741 students will appear for SSC examinations from July 16 to 30 while 3,542 students will take HSC papers between July 16 and August 8.

The MSBSHSE declared the February-March 2024 examinations in May. Those who have failed the annual session examination or those who wish to avail of the class improvement scheme have registered for the July-August supplementary examination.

The examinees will get an additional 10 minutes like the February-March session of 2024. Meanwhile, there are 870 aspirants for SSC in the district while 1,238 candidates appear for the HSC papers.