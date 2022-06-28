SSC students to get mark sheet on July 4

Aurangabad June 28:

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will distribute the mark sheet of SSC passed students on July 4.

The admission process for the 11th class, polytechnic and post-SSC courses has already begun.

The State Board declared the result on June 17. Generally, the mark sheet is made available eight to ten days after the declaration of the result. However, students did not receive the mark-sheet even after 10 days have passed since the result’s announcement.

The students have applied for the 11th standard and post-SSC courses like polytechnic. But, they cannot confirm the admission until and unless they submit the original mark sheet and Transfer Certificate (TC). The schools will issue TC on receiving the original mark memo from the State Board.

State secretary of MSBSHSE Dr Ashok Bhosale on Tuesday announced that the mark sheet and printed records of students would be distributed to the schools at 11 am on July 4. The schools were asked to distribute the mark sheet at 3 pm on the same day.

Over 1.75 L candidates passed in A’bad division

Around 1.75 lakh candidates were declared in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani and Hingoli districts in the SSC result.