St. John’s High School students shine in SSC

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 3, 2023 07:05 PM 2023-06-03T19:05:02+5:30 2023-06-03T19:05:02+5:30
St. John’s High School students shine in the SSC results declared on Friday and secured 100 percent result. 10 students secured more than 90%, 36 students secured between 75-90%, 21 students first division and 4 students secured second division.
The school chairman Dr A F Pinto and managing director Dr Grace Pinto congratulated all the students for their achievement.