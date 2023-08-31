St. Patrick celebrates National Sports Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The ground of St. Patrick English School was a flurry of sports activities as students competed for hopping, frog races, skipping, kho kho and high jump as part of the National Sports Day celebrations.

Information of the legendary Indian hockey player Major Dhyan Chand and the importance of sports and physical fitness in the lives of young individuals was shared with the students.

Principal Sr Jismy Pappachan and vice–principal Rupali Mundada thanked everyone who contributed to the success of the event and congratulated all the students for their active participation.