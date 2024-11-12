Stars of 'Ranti' meet today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“Calm winds are no storm. I’m a typhoon, here for revenge. Full-on danger… don’t take me lightly” has resonated widely with audiences. The cast of Ranti will visit the city on Wednesday to meet fans.

Ranti, produced by Punit Balan Studios and directed by Samit Kakkad, is set to be Marathi cinema's biggest action film, blending action, emotion, and romance. The teaser has gone viral with massive views. Ahead of its release on Friday, director Samit Kakkad and actors Santosh Juvekar and Jaywant Wadkar will visit the city to meet fans. At last, the film's cast will visit Lokmat Bhavan to chat with the members of Sakhi Manch.

BOXX

Where to meet Ranti stars today?

PES Engineering College - 12 pm

Shiva Trust College, Nipani - 2 pm

Lokmat Sakhi Manch, Lokmat Bhavan - 4 pm