Start unknown, finish unforgettable: Anand Bhatnagar

Aurangabad, Feb 16:

In order to shape our bright future, it is necessary to determine its outline first. For that, you have to start unknown and finish unforgettable, said Anand Bhatnagar, a well-known motivational speaker from Mumbai, in an online motivational event organised by the Jain Tag Group recently.

Speaking on how we can be successful in today's stressful age, he said that almost 98 per cent of the children who are around three years old have a genius mind and extraordinary skills. However, they cannot express it later on due to the influence of parents. You need more than skills to succeed in business. It takes a prepared mindset and attitude to succeed. One must not forget the core values that are taught by our elders.

Success without any values is short lived. He advised the youth that they should not run after impressing the world with material things. Instead they should create their own identity and become the best versions of themselves. Project chairman Dr Yashika Pande, founder president Anupama Daga, treasurer Jaishree Lohade, Deepika Pande, Monika Chandiwal, Shweta Sethi and others were present.