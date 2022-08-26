Startup yatra aiming to empower budding entrepreneurs reaches city

Looking for innovation and startups in every tehsil

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

The Maharashtra Startup and Innovation Yatra (Innovation Journey) organised by the Department of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation of the State government to promote innovation among the youths and boost entrepreneurship in the State, reached Aurangabad city on Friday. The yatra will be visiting every tehsil and crowded places and will be showing videos and sharing information about startups.

The officials met the startups associated with the Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) at the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) Bajaj Bhavan on Friday.

Giving more information about the Startup Yatra, Amol Mokal said that the Maharashtra State Innovation Society is the nodal agency of the government. Startups in agriculture, education, health, waste management, water, clean energy as well as energy and infrastructure and mobility are being explored through this yatra. The government has organized district, divisional and state level presentation competitions for startups to support the pre-innovators for formation of the maximum number of new industries. District level top ten startups will be selected for division level and division level startups will be selected for state level startup competition. This startup journey provides information regarding startup innovation to the youths. Magic director Ashish Garde, CMIA president Nitin Gupta, secretary Arpit Save appealed to the maximum number of people to take advantage of the startup scheme.

Prizes and other support to start-ups

The first prize of Rs 1 lakh and the second prize of Rs 75,000 will be given to the winners as an incentive grant from the government to the innovative startups in each sector. Startups with the best concept will be given cash prizes by the government along with pre-incubation support, seed capital support, mentoring by experts, financial support for intellectual property rights and quality certification (patent), software and cloud credits.