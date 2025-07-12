Startups from Marathwada secure 20 patents; DPIIT secretary urges bigger goals

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Despite resource constraints, startups from Marathwada have bagged over 20 patents an achievement hailed as a major milestone for tier-2 and tier-3 cities. The success has been largely credited to the nurturing ecosystem created by the Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC).

“This is my first visit to the region, and I’m truly impressed. MAGIC must now aim higher to lead future innovations,” said Amardeep Singh Bhatia, secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), during his address at Startup Manthan, hosted by MAGIC at CMIA’s Bajaj Bhavan in the MIDC area on Saturday. Bhatia addressed startup concerns about land clearances and clarified. Agricultural startups raised the issue that demands outside MIDC require NA permission. Responding to this, Bhatia said that if a query remains unresolved on the Maitri 2.0 portal for 60 days, it will be considered approved. He stressed that Indian startups are now producing world-class products, contributing to India's rise as the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem.

State’s big boost for innovation

Maharashtra Industrial secretery Dr. P. Anbalagan, announced that the state will unveil 15 new sectoral policies this year, spanning defense, logistics, deep tech, events, and MSMEs. He added that a Rs 3,000 crore startup fund will be launched soon, along with the Maitri 2.0 portal offering 120 services through a single window. MAGIC director Ashish Garde outlined ongoing initiatives to strengthen support for startups in smaller cities. National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited (NICDC) chief executive officer and managing director Rajat Saini, Auric managing director Dr P.D. Malikner. MAGIC directors Prasad Kokil, Milind Kank, Sunil Raithatta, Suresh Todkar, and Nitin Kabra; CMIA president Utsav Machhar; honorary secretary Mr. Mihir Soundalgekar; along with Mukund Kulkarni, Saurabh Chalani, Umesh Rathod, and various startup representatives were present at the event."

CMIA shared key suggestions to strengthen the region’s ecosystem, including

A high-speed node from Bidkin to Pune

A logistics hub near the Samruddhi Mahamarg

Seamless connectivity between Shendra, Bidkin, Waluj, and Samruddhi Expressway

Mass Rapid Transit between AURIC and city

An Expo-cum-Convention Centre at AURIC Shendra

Establishment of national-level institutes (IIT/IBS/School of Planning & Architecture) in AURIC

A Multi-Modal Logistics Hub in AURIC

CSN–Pune Greenfield Expressway linking Shendra–Bidkin