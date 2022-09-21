State Archaeology goes for LiDAR survey of monuments in Marathwada

Rafique Aziz

Aurangabad, Sept 21:

The Department of Archaeology (DoA), on par with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), has geared up to conduct a Photogrammetric and LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) survey of all the monuments in Marathwada. The survey, which is being held upon the orders of the Aurangabad Bench of High Court, is expected to start in a couple of months after completion of due technical procedures!

The incharge assistant director (Aurangabad) Amol Gote said," There are a total of 180 protected monuments in Marathwada. It includes 98 from Aurangabad Division (comprising Aurangabad, Beed, Jalna and Osmanabad districts) and 82 from Nanded Division (comprising Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani and Latur districts)."

" The DoA has decided to conduct a Photogrammetric and LiDAR survey of all the protected monuments and sites. This survey is being held for the first time. The drone-based aerial survey will help prepare architectural drawings highlighting the protected areas and the controlled areas (outside the heritage) of each monument and site in our jurisdiction,'' stressed Gote.

370 monuments in Maharashtra

According to official sources," There are 370 monuments in Maharashtra which are in the custodian of DoA. Out of which, 180 are in Marathwada. The survey will encourage jotting down details of the existing situation (as is where basis) including heritage structures within 100 metres (denoted as Protected Area); 200 metres (Prohibited Area) and 300 metres (Regulated Area) of each monument. It is a one-year-long plan. Mayuresh Khadke is coordinating the project. The office will enable to know the exact measurement of land, demarcate it, protect it etc. Besides, the survey will also help identify encroachments in the surroundings of each heritage structure. On this basis, the DoA would initiate appropriate measures to remove encroachments that are defacing the beauty of heritage structures.”

High Court orders for survey

According to DoA, “The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court, in connection with a case relating to a petrol pump near the heritage Shahgunj Mosque (in October 2018), had directed to conduct the survey of all our monuments to record the status of heritage structure and non-heritage structures and things existing around it. The High Court suggested conducting the survey like the ASI does of its Centrally Protected Monuments.”

District-wise list of important heritage sites

1. Aurangabad: Three Gates (Delhi Gate, Bhadkal Gate and Makkai Gate), Panchakki, Shahgunj Mosque, Bani Begum Baugh, Antur Fort etc.

2. Beed: Kankaleshwar temple and Kedareshwar temple.

3. Jalna: Bhokardan Caves, Ghatotkacha Caves, Anwa Temple etc.

4. Osmanabad: Dharur Fort, Naldurg Fort, Tuljabhavani Temple and a group of archaeological sites and monuments in Ter.

5. Nanded: Qandar Fort, Mahur Fort, Renuka Devi Temple etc.

6. Latur: Ausa Fort, Udgir Fort etc.

7. Hingoli: Aundha Nagnath Temple etc.

8. Parbhani: Gupteshwar Temple, Group of Temples (11 numbers) at Charthana.