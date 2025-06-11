State Archaeology to undertake challenge of preserving Makai Gate in monsoon!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

For the conservation work of heritage Makai Gate, the traffic department had decided in May to halt all traffic through the gate for five months. However, due to unseasonal rains in May, the work could not begin as planned. Now, preparations are once again underway to start the work. However, there is a possibility of further delays due to the upcoming monsoon season.

Regarding Makai Gate, a government resolution was issued on March 31, 2024. The restoration work of this monument is underway, and work worth ₹99.28 lakh has been completed. The resolution also states that financial approval is being granted for an additional amount of ₹32.12 lakh required for the preservation and repair of the monument. In reality, however, the fate of this historic gate has yet to see any significant improvement.

Detours due to conservation work

Traffic through Makai Gate will be closed for conservation work. As a result, citizens and tourists will have to use the Mehmood Gate near Panchakki and Barapulla Gate near Mill Corner routes for commuting.

Chemical treatment, waterproofing...

At Makai Gate, chemical treatment, roof maintenance and repair, structural strengthening, waterproofing, and giant wooden door repairs will be carried out. The cement layers on the gate will also be removed, it is learnt.

8-month deadline

The Assistant Director (Department of Archaeology) Jaya Wahane said,” There was rainfall in May, so the work could not begin. Now, work is set to start; however, rain is forecast from June 12. The goal is to complete the work within eight months, excluding the monsoon season. The necessary materials for conservation have already been received.”