State Board extends last date for students details submission

Aurangabad, Jan 4:

The Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) extended the last date to provide students details for fee refund.

The State Government waived the examinations fee of SSC and HSC students who are from drought, wet drought and flood-affected areas of the State during the academic year of 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20. The MSBSHSE will refund the fees to the students.

The State Board sought details of students online from the affected areas from the schools and colleges. However, the MSBSHSE did not get details till September 30, the last date of submission.

The Aurangabad divisional secretary issued a letter announcing details date submissions extension up to February 2022 considering the problems faced by the institutes while providing information.