State Board starts preparations for offline SSC, HSC exams

Aurangabad, Jan 13:

The Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is preparing to hold the SSC and HSC examinations offline as per the schedule.

The SSC examinations will be conducted at 629 centres in Aurangabad while there are 412 centres for the 12th standard in Aurangabad, Beed, Jalna, Parbhani and Hingoli districts.

The State Government has not yet issued any new directives, so, the preparations for the offline examinations is going smoothly as planned.

Around 1.79 lakh students have applied for the 10th class examinations while for the 12th, it is 1.64 lakh in the Aurangabad division. This number is higher by 10,000 to 12,000 than last year’s appeared candidates.

The MSBSHSE is firm on taking the offline examination based on a 75 per cent syllabus as per the scheduled and as there has been no change in it. The Divisional Board has emphasised on centres confirmation and examination preparation.

Secretary of the Aurangabad R P Patil said depending on the situation, the number of students may increase at the administrative level. He said that in order to ensure that no student is deprived of the examination, no late fee was imposed this year.

The practical, oral examinations for SSC candidates will be held from February 25 to March 14 while the Written examination will be conducted from March 15 to April 4.

The students of HSC will appear for the practical, oral tests between February 14 to March 3 while the written examination will be organised from March 4 to 30.