State directs CSMC to lease out galas for 10 years only

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has constructed shopping complexes in different parts of the city. The shops (galas) in these complexes have been leased for 30 years. However, the State Government has now ordered that the lease should be for 10 years. As a result, the shops to be newly allotted at Nehru Bhavan Commercial Complex are once again caught in a controversy. Hence the civic administration has sought guidance from the state government regarding this matter.

The municipal corporation has constructed several commercial complexes in areas such as Garkheda, Aurangpura, City Chowk, TV Centre, Paithan Gate, and Harshnagar in the city. Shops (galas) at each of these locations have been leased out for 30 years. Some of these commercial complexes have been closed down. Recently, the old building of Nehru Bhavan in the Buddi Lane area was demolished to construct a new commercial complex at the site. Meanwhile, the process of leasing vacant shops at the TV Centre is ongoing. Although the construction of the commercial complex at Nehru Bhavan is not yet complete, the CSMC had started the process of leasing out shops online. Shops at both these locations are being leased for 30 years. However, the state government has issued orders to municipal corporations that shops should not sign lease contracts for more than 10 years. Consequently, the municipal corporation’s process of leasing out shops has been halted. Regarding this, CSMC estate officer Sanjay Chamle said that the administration has decided to seek guidance to ensure that leasing shops for 10 years as per the government’s regulations does not cause any issues. After the government decision is received, the subsequent process will be carried out by the municipal corporation.