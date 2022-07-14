State excise seizes illicit liquor worth Rs 23.46L

Aurangabad, July 14:

The state excise implemented a drive for the entire night on Wednesday and seized foreign liquor worth Rs 23.46 lakh brought from Diu and Daman and supplied to several hoteliers in Jalna, Bidkin and Nashik districts, informed SP Santosh Zagde.

The sources said, three vehicles laden with foreign liquor was brought from Diu and Daman via Nashik in Aurangabad. The accused gave 11 boxes of liquor to a hotelier in Vani in Nashik district. The remaining liquor stock was brought to Aurangabad to provide to the hoteliers in Jalna, Aurangabad and Bidkin. The state excise department team received the information about this illicit liquor.

Accordingly, Under the guidance of SP Zagde, a trap was laid at Cidco flyover and a vehicle laden with liquor was seized. The accused Ajay Motilal Jaiswal (Nirja Building, Dishanagari, Satara area) and Rajkumar Guljararam Malhi (Kalyan West, Thane) were arrested.

During interrogation, they confessed that they gave some stock of liquor to Gorakh Lambe at Badnapur in Jalna district. The squad seized this stock from Badnapur at night. Liquor was also seized from the house of notorious goon Krishna Sitaram Potdukhe at Balapur.

The action was executed by SP Santosh Zagde, PI Javed Qureshi, Rahul Gurav, Vijay Rokade, second PI Ganesh Pawar, Bharat Daund, Ganesh Ingale, Balaji Waghmore, Ganesh Nagve, Anil Jayebhaye, Vijay Makrand, Dnyaneshwar Sambare, Yogesh Kalyankar, Thansingh Jarwal, Ganpat Shinde, Yuvraj Gunjal, Ravik Muradkar and others.