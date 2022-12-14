State government could not have been formed without political comprise

Aurangabad: The government in the state would not have been formed if the party had stuck to the issue of the chief minister and the deputy chief minister. The state would have been ruined. It was none other but a political comprise done as per the demand of the situation. Meanwhile, the sitting CM and DCM, both are taking strenuous efforts, to empower Maharashtra, stressed the state’s cooperative minister Atul Save.

A programme titled ‘Friends of BJP’ was organised at Bhanudas Chavan Auditorium. BJP state president Chandrashekar Bawankule chaired the programme also attended by industrialists, builders, doctors, lawyers, educationists and other dignitaries from other sectors.

The industrialist Mansingh Pawar said, “ We are unhappy for making Devendra Fadnavis as the deputy CM. He led the state in an able way from 2014 to 2019, but he was forced to rest in the second position. This is not the loss of party, but of all the state.”

The statement of Pawar rubbed salt on the injuries of Fadnavis's followers.

In response to his statement, Save said, “ It was a political compromise done to meet the demand of the situation.”

Pawar urged that the tax-payers money should be utilised in an appropriate manner. The BJP’s concept of a Congress-free India is not acceptable to us, he stressed.

BJP city president Shirish Boralkar, Rahul Lonikar, Suhas Dashrathe, Basavraj Mangrule, Ujwala Dahiphale, Anil Makariye, Vikram Patil, Santosh Dhumal, Vikas Kulkarni, Dilip Thorat and others were present on the occasion.

A businessman Aadeshpal Singh Chabbada opposed the collection of establishment tax by the municipal corporation. The business fraternity has the power of 6 lakh voters. Hence the party should think about it, he said.

The builder Pramod Khairnar underlined the need of simplifying the tax system.

CA Yogesh Agrawal pin-pointed shortcomings of the GST and demanded to restore the old departure timing of Janshatabdi Express to 6 am (instead of the present 9 am). The air connectivity should also be expanded, he said. Adv Nitin Chaudhary also expressed his views on the occasion.

In his presidential speech, Bawankule said that he will forward the suggestions received relating to the GST, train, tax system, AMC etc to the concerned departments and also pursue them to get them done on priority. He also apprised the audience about the motive of the party behind floating the concept of the Friends of BJP.