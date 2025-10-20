State-level PPT competition on IKS held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A State-level PPT competition on ‘Indian Knowledge System was organised recently jointly by the Sanskrit departments of Deogiri College, Government College of Arts and Science and Dr I B Pathak Women’s College under the academic memorandum of understanding (MOU).

This competition was held at the Rabindranath Tagore Auditorium of Deogiri College with enthusiasm. Prominent writer Nilesh Neelkanth Oak guided the students. His inspiring thoughts created pride in Indian tradition and a new direction of study among the attendees.

College principal Dr Ashok Tejankar, Dr Ganesh Mohite, Varsha Tulapurkar, Principal Dr Naval Thorat, Joint Director of higher education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Dr Pankaja Waghmare, Principal Dr Sunita Bajpai and Dr Minal Srigiriwar and others were present.