State to grant Rs 5,000 monthly scholarship for learning folk arts and folk music

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Cultural Affairs minister Ashish Shelar, while inaugurating the Gram Vikas Sanstha (GVS) on Wednesday, mentioned the scheme implemented during the whole year to impart training in art, folk art, music and singing. A scholarship of Rs 5,000 per month will be granted to 24 needy students desirous to learn folk art and folk music from the Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA). It will be implemented from the current year and the details about the selected candidates will be announced soon, he said while speaking to the media persons.

When asked everything is fine in the government, Shelar said, “ In first two meetings all were present. Later on, the chief minister and industry minister went to Davos. In Tuesday’s meeting, the deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde was absent. He would have been travelling. The decisions are taken with his consent. We expect that the municipal corporation elections should be held soon.”

Airing his views on SSC-HSC examinations and girl students in the veil, Shelar said, “ I will speak on it after the issuance of GR from the government. The minister Nitesh Rane has the authority to speak on what he feels.

Boosting drone manufacturing

In Auric, industries related to drone manufacturing, and production should be established to form a drone hub. Work is underway for this, and an official announcement will be made soon. Drone manufacturing industries will come under the IT department. IT investments are more concentrated in Pune and Mumbai. On similar lines, proposals will be considered to promote entrepreneurship based on IT and AI in every administrative division," said Shelar.

Server of the stamp section will not go down?

NIC server is always down. A meeting in this regard was held at the mantralaya. Besides, property registration, all the applications are made online to Setu to issue certificates further. The NIC capacity has been extended to 15 KV. The orders have been given to use a private cloud system and the DPD Act. Hence the server will not be down anymore. A cyber security task force has been set up to detect cybercrime and data security. The force has also been established for the Growth Centre, said the minister.