Stay safe from Hacking: Prevention is Key

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Cybercrime in the city is surging, with fraudulent loan apps preying on unsuspecting users. Victims report receiving threats like, “Repay the loan shown in the app, or we’ll contact your most called person and take action.”

Scam apps such as Kredit Bear, Cash Mama, Rupee King, Quick Loan Pro, Flash Rupee, True Balance Loan, Lucky Rupee, Easy Loan Hub, Rapid Rupee, and Cash Advance Pro lure users with instant loans but impose hidden fees, sky-high interest rates and aggressive recovery tactics. Many borrowers end up in financial distress. Borrowers often find themselves caught in a cycle of debt and harassment. To stay safe, people should only take loans from RBI-approved financial institutions and avoid unverified lending platforms. Authorities also warn of financial fraud at Al Zarean Bank in Osmanpura, where fake account pages have been used to scam people. Citizens are urged to verify all transactions, avoid unauthorized loan platforms, and report suspicious activity to cyber police. With cyber scams evolving, awareness is the best defence. Stay informed, stay alert!

Stay safe from hacking prevention is better than recovery

Once hacked, recovery chances are low. Protect yourself by using strong passwords, enabling two-factor authentication, avoiding suspicious links, and keeping software updated. Stay cautious to prevent cyber threats before they happen.

How to spot safe loan apps

RBI Approval – Ensure it's linked to an RBI-registered NBFC or bank.

App Details – Check developer info, reviews, and downloads.

Transparent Terms – Avoid hidden fees or unclear policies.

Minimal Permissions – Genuine apps don’t ask for unnecessary access.

NCCRP Reports over Rs 50 crore Fraud in 2024

In 2024, the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP) received 5,832 complaints related to financial fraud. The reported fraud amount exceeded Rs 50 crore, with Rs 5 crore held in various accounts in the city. Of this, over Rs 87 lakh has been refunded, while Rs 4.2 crore remains under investigation. Authorities continue efforts to track down cybercriminals and safeguard victims.

Student lending apps fuel a growing borrowing culture among city Bachelors

Many students in the city rely on lending apps like mPokket for financial support. However, these platforms charge high-interest rates, creating a cycle of debt. With the new year, this trend has been increasing, raising concerns over student financial vulnerability.

Student trapped by fake lending app

"I installed 'Lend Money,' granted permissions, and provided my bank and PAN details. Though I never received a loan, the app falsely showed an approved amount on my dashboard. Days later, I got threatening calls demanding repayment: 'If you don’t repay the loan, I will call your most contacted person, and you will face the consequences.'

Realizing the scam, I reported it to the cyber police. They advised me to ignore the calls and uninstall the app. Do not trust fake loan apps."----------------(Rushikesh Patil)

Beware of Instant Loan Scams

I’ve noticed a surge in posters and social media ads offering instant loans without paperwork. These are often fraudulent schemes, preying on desperate borrowers. I urge everyone to stay cautious and avoid falling into such traps. Loans should only be taken from RBI-approved banks and licensed financial institutions to ensure safety and legitimacy. Stay alert, stay safe!---------------------(Cyber police station PI Shivcharan Pandhare)

I advise everyone to rely only on authorized apps or traditional, physical lending methods for financial needs. Many fraudulent loan apps trap users by misusing their personal data and making false claims. To stay safe, always verify the legitimacy of any lending platform before sharing sensitive information. Avoid quick loan scams and protect yourself from cyber fraud.-----------(Bank Manager BOI Dharmesh Vij )