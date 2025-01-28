Stepping Stones celebrate Kham Fest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students and staff from Stepping Stones High School and Stepping Stones International recently celebrated Kham Fest at the Kham Eco Park. This event served as an awareness initiative for students and the parent community, focusing on the restoration of water bodies and solid waste management. The students participated in many thrilling stage performances, including a prayer song, dance, and a fashion show based on the Kham theme. They also engaged in tree plantation and cleanathon initiatives. The event was attended by Vaishali Kenekar of the Cantonment Board, executive director Naseem Rahim, director Zaeem Rahim, principal Sandeep Malu, Priyanka Vaze of EcoSattva, Adv Saifuddin Abbas, S R Nehri, Dr Sampat Sarda, and all the teachers.