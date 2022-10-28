Stepping Stones Diwali Mela a super hit

Aurangabad, Oct 28: To enhance the sense of Indian culture and unity, the first-ever Garba Night and Diwali Mela was organised at Stepping Stones High School with utmost vigour and enthusiasm, recently.

The students, teaching and non-teaching staff looked elegant in typical traditional attire. The positivity and energy exuberating out of the colourful costumes combined with the enthusiasm of dancing to the songs by DJ Nikhil made the atmosphere extremely enjoyable. As many as 1200 students and 100-plus teachers danced on the school's Basket Ball Court.

The children participated in Stepper Prince and Princess and Stepper King and Stepper Queen contests. They were adjudged for their beautiful attire and dance.

School chairman Abdul Rahim and Insiya Rahim, school director Naseem Raheem, principal Dr Angelo Michael D'cruiz and other dignitaries extended greetings to all.