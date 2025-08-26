Stepping Stones Schools executes 150 service projects in CSN

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Stepping Stones Schools completed a milestone of 150 service projects across 150 locations in the city, recently. The initiative mobilized students, parents, and teachers from Stepping Stones High School and Stepping Stones International, underscoring a shared commitment to community service and social responsibility. The project series was inaugurated by Chairman of Manjeet Cotton Pvt. Ltd. B S Rajpal in the presence of School Chairman Abdul Husain, Executive Director Naseem Rahim, Management member Saifuddin Abbas and Director Zaeem Rahim. Principal Sandeep Malu stated that the primary objective of this initiative is to imbibe essential values in students such as compassion, benevolence, empathy, and sympathy. The programme received a strong response from parents, who enthusiastically supported the concept of giving back to society.