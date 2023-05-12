Stepping Stones students excel in Class 10

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Stepping Stones High School performed brilliantly in the Class 10.

Pariksheet Jaju topped with 97.6%, followed by Alvirah Mirza 97.4% and Bhoomika Teotia with 97.2%.

The chairman, executive director Naseem Rahim, managing director Insiyah Hussain, director Zaeem Rahim and principal Dr Angelo Michael D’Cruize lauded all the successful students. They also praised the effort of the staff, the vice-principal and research and planning head for working tirelessly to bring yet another praiseworthy performance.