Stepping Stones teachers perform in Inter-house Fest

Aurangabad, Jan 27:

Stepping Stones High School hosted an Inter-house Fest for teachers to celebrate the Republic Day. Teachers representing the four Houses stole the show through their exceptional performances.

The event was inaugurated by the hoisting of the National Flag by principal Dr Angelo Michael D'Cruize in the Astachal, the school's open-air auditorium, followed by the singing of the National anthem. The concurrent recitation of the preamble ensued in the school auditorium, and Prachi Patil, a school student, led the audience.

The principal addressed the gathering, followed by the introduction of the three judge Anita Kamra, Nuzhat Fowad, and Deepa Ramnani. The programme commenced with a brilliant performance of a traditional folk dance. It was followed by the duet dance performance by the four houses and the Hindi speech on New Education Policy: Naya Bharat. Teachers from all the houses dressed up in tastefully selected attires performed spectacularly on the stage. The group songs were a mashup of patriotic songs, while the dance performances were a rendition of Bollywood mashups uniquely presented by each House. The judges were felicitated. The enthusiasm and the zeal with which the teachers performed was a sight to behold.