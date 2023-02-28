Stepping Stones triumphs in FC Bayern football tourney

Harsh Patil of SSHS was declared the best player of the tournament. At the divisional matches featuring seven teams, SSHS defeated Sharda Public School Gevrai (Beed) 2-0 in the final. Abhiraj Agraharkar, Abdul Rahman and Zaid Shaikh were declared the best players.

The best 20 players from across Maharashtra will be selected to go to Germany for football matches, and the SSHS team has a chance to showcase their talent on an international level, said team's coach Mohammed Junaid and manager Arbaz Khan. Mohsin Shaikh is the physio.