Stimulate mind and keep away memory loss

Aurangabad, Sept 24:

Loss of memory is common in old age. Many patients loses memory due to Alzheimer. This disease can be averted if the old people do the things which will stimulate the mind, the specialist doctors opined in a webinar organised to mark the Alzheimer Day on September 21.

In the webinar organised jointly by Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Dr Mangala Borkar, Dr Shailaja Rao Singh and Dr Prasad Deshpande guided the audience.

IMA secretary Dr Ujwala Dahiphale briefly informed about Alzheimer disease.

GMCH dean Dr Varsha Rote - Kaginalkar, deputy dean Dr Shrinivas Gadappa, Dr Siraz Baig, Dr Kashinath Garkal, IMA president Dr Sachin Fadnis, Dr Vikas Deshmukh, Dr Ashish Rajan and others participated in the webinar.