Stolen chain seized from snatcher

Aurangabad

A chain snatcher snatched a gold chain of a woman in Cidco Waluj Mahanagar area, a week back. The Waluj MIDC police have arrested the snatcher Santosh Prakash Bhise (27, Kamlapur), and seized the chain, motorcycle, and other articles amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh from him.

Police said complainant Rupali Jadhav and her friend Kaushal Pawar were walking on Mohatadevi temple road on January 12 at around 1.30 pm. A man on a motorcycle came near them and snatched a gold chain weighing 12 grams and amounting to around Rs 65,000 from Rupali’s neck. The snatcher then fled from the scene. Based on a complaint lodged by Rupali, a case with Waluj MIDC police.

During the investigation, the police found that the chain was snatched by Santosh, who worked at Goodyear Company. The police caught Santosh in Aurangabad city on January 14. They seized the stolen chain and motorcycle used in the crime amounting to Rs 1.55 lakh.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Sandeep Gurme by PSI Chetan Ogale, Babasaheb Kakde, Rajabhau Kolhe, Yashwant Gobade, Suraj Agrawal, Hanuman Thoke, Suresh Kacche and others.