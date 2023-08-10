Stone obstructing traffic in Sathe Chowk removed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The traffic in Sathe Chowk in front of the collector office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has been smoothened after stones that were obstructing traffic were removed. The stones had been placed on the sides of a pothole that had been filled with cement. Traffic police Dinesh Gaikwad removed the stones from the middle of the road and cleared the road for traffic.

This action was appreciated by the passing motorists. However, citizens are demanding that the municipal corporation pay attention to such small things. The citizens are urging the municipal corporation to take action against those who are responsible for this inconvenience.