Stoppage of taking mobile phones as collateral for stretchers
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 30, 2025 08:50 PM2025-01-30T20:50:07+5:302025-01-30T20:50:07+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The practice of taking mobile phones, vehicle keys, or house keys as collateral for providing stretchers or wheelchairs at GMCH has finally been stopped from Thursday.
As a result, patients and their relatives can now easily access stretchers without any hassle. Earlier, relatives of patients were forced to deposit their mobile phones, two-wheeler keys, or house keys as security to obtain a stretcher at GMCH. This system has caused significant distress to patients and their families. Taking serious note of this issue, the hospital administration issued a written directive to the concerned staff, instructing them to immediately halt this practice. A strict warning was also issued to ensure such methods are not repeated in the future.