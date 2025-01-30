Stoppage of taking mobile phones as collateral for stretchers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The practice of taking mobile phones, vehicle keys, or house keys as collateral for providing stretchers or wheelchairs at GMCH has finally been stopped from Thursday.

As a result, patients and their relatives can now easily access stretchers without any hassle. Earlier, relatives of patients were forced to deposit their mobile phones, two-wheeler keys, or house keys as security to obtain a stretcher at GMCH. This system has caused significant distress to patients and their families. Taking serious note of this issue, the hospital administration issued a written directive to the concerned staff, instructing them to immediately halt this practice. A strict warning was also issued to ensure such methods are not repeated in the future.