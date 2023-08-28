Stress laid on entrepreneurship development in NEP: VC Dr Kale

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “There is stress on entrepreneurship, innovation and research in National Education Policy (NEP) than just providing a degree to youths. It is expected to create new entrepreneurs through NEP,” said Dr Karbhani Kale, vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (BATU).

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the third edition of the ‘Virtual Exhibition and Incubation Programme’ being organised jointly by MAGIC and Tata Technologies Ltd for startups.

Siddhart Yavalkar and director of MAGIC Ashish Garde were also seated on the dais.

VC Dr Karbhari Kale said that industries and educational institutes should come together to solve the problems of society.

He said that the university would implement the course to promote entrepreneurship if institutions like MAGI should come together and suggest courses for this purpose.

The startups will be able to present their concepts, products and projects in the year-long virtual exhibition. This will be a great opportunity for startups as national and international investors and policymakers will visit the pavilion.

Dr Ulhas Shinde, Dr Santosh Bhosale, Dilip Wankhede, Dr A S Dabir, industrialists and trustees of ITIs were present.