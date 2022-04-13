Strict bandobast on Bhim Jayanti

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 13:

The city police will impose strict bandobast on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Thursday. In all, 220 officers and constabulary employees will be deployed from 12 am onwards in various parts of the city, informed CP Dr Nikhil Gupta in a press conference on Wednesday. The police will keep a close watch on the processions through drone and CCTV cameras of the Smart City project, he said.

Dr Gupta said, people are taking all the measures so that the Bhim Jayanti should be celebrated in the city with peace. One major procession will be held in the city. Apart, other small processions have been permitted at various places in the city.

One police employee will be present all day at each Mandal established for celebration. He will mediate between the Mandal officials and the police. The policemen on bandobast will wear uniforms but policemen in civil dresses will be patrolling the sensitive areas. All the precautions will be taken so that no untoward incident occurs. Strict action will be taken against those breaching the laws, Dr Gupta added.

He mentioned that the birth anniversary of the great person should be celebrated by all but by following the rules. Everyone should avert disputes. The mandals should appoint volunteers to help the police. Senior persons should intervene in case of disputes over petty reasons and avert the police action. I convey my wishes to all residents on Bhim Jayanti.

Rules to be followed

- No conduct should be done that will create problems for women and children.

- The sound of DJ should be as per the rule. The decibel will be checked through a sound level meter in case of breaching of norms.

- The procession should be taken on the roads permitted and the route should not be changed.

- Permission is given to all and hence no procession should be organised or a dais should be erected without police permission.

- The procession is permitted till 12 pm and hence the processions should culminated before the given time.

Route for main procession

The main procession will start from Kranti Chowk and will pass through Paithan Gate - Gulmandi - City Chowk and will reach Bhadkal Gate. The mandals from various parts of the city will participate in this procession.

Another procession will be organised between TV Centre - Shahgunj - City Chowk. It will merge in the main procession here. Around 55 small processions have been permitted at various parts, Dr Gupta said.

Officers on Bandobast

DCP: 3

ACP: 5

PI: 31

API & PSI: 79

Constabulary: 1500

Home Guard: 400

SRPF: One company.