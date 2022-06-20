‘Stringers’ band regales orphanage inmates

Aurangabad, June 20:

‘Stringers’, a music band of employees of Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Aurangabad regaled the inmates of the Bhagwan Balika Aashram, Beed Bypass, recently.

It was a day of happiness as the children of the orphanage smiled and danced on the songs. To mark ‘International Picnic Day(June 18), the band decided to give the kids some moments of joy with their musical performance by singing and dancing for and with them.

The band comprising Ankit Majumdar, Yuvraj Parsekar, Hardik Taneja, Rohit Katkar, Priya Vipra, Ayushi Bute, Shashwat Kumar and STL team members Kanak Tolani, Rahul Tongire, Toney Mathew, Umesh Desale, Ankush Thaware, Supriya Rajmane and Angha Deshpande were present.