Strong support for Sandipan Bhumre in East Constituency

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sandipan Bhumre, the Grand Alliance (Mahayuti) candidate for the Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency, showcased an impressive display of strength in various parts of the East Assembly Constituency on Thursday. Led by housing minister Atul Save, the event witnessed fervent participation from residents of Avishkar Colony, N-6 Mathuranagar, Sambhaji Colony, and other localities. The attendees pledged overwhelming support for Bhumre.

Key political figures including MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, Shiv Sena district chief Rajendra Janjal, and former corporator Sameer Rajurkar were present. A padayatra is scheduled in Kailasnagar on May 3 aims to further bolster Bhumre's campaign. union minister Dr Bhagwat Karad and city president Shirish Boralkar expected to lend their support. Additionally, Bhumre received backing from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other organizations.