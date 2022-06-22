ST's VTS system still waiting for mobile app version

Bus location visible only on screens at bus stands

Aurangabad, June 22:

The Vehicle Tracking System (VTS) based on GPS has been installed in all buses of ST corporation in Aurangabad division. Screens were installed at every bus stand to help the passengers to find the live location of the bus after they arrive at the bus stand. But the passengers have to wait for the launch of the mobile app version.

The work of installing this system in the buses started in Aurangabad division in 2019. Every bus route running through Aurangabad division has been mapped on the system. The VTS helps to know the speed along with the location of the bus. If the speed of the bus exceeds the speed limit, an alert message is sent to the higher officials. But as the app is yet to be launched on the mobile phone, passengers still do not know whether a bus is on time or not without going to the bus stand.

The system also helps the divisional controller, divisional transport officer, depot manager to know the status of the bus. Stoppages longer than the scheduled time, violating the speed limit, reckless driving and frequent stoppages are reported by the system, said Arun Sia, divisional controller.

Number of buses with VTS:

Cidco bus stand - 90

Central bus stand - 144

Paithan - 62

Sillod - 58

Vaijapur - 53

Kannad - 45

Gangapur - 48

Soygaon - 36