Student commits suicide in Ranjangaon

Aurangabad, Feb 5:

A 15 years old school studying in class nine committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in Hariomnagar in Ranjangaon. The incident came to light on Saturday evening. The deceased has been identified as Vitthal Ashok Puri (15).

Vitthal was studying in a private school in class nine. He went to school on Saturday morning with his sister. When he returned home, he went to his room on third floor of the house and hanged himself. At around 4 pm, the family members noticed that he hanged himself.

After receiving the information, Waluj MIDC police station PSI Anil Ingole, head constable Dashrath Khosare and others rushed to the spot and took Vitthal to Government hospital in unconscious condition. The doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case of accidental death has been registered in Waluj MIDC police station.