Students create attractive Ganesh idols

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On Saturday, students at Dnyaneshwar Vidyalaya in Begampura made attractive Ganesh idols. A special workshop was conducted to create eco-friendly Ganesh idols.

The workshop was held in the Pandharinath Patil Shisode Hall of Dnyaneshwar Vidyalaya under the initiative ‘Ananddayi Shaniwar’. Principal Sandhya More, along with Mangal Naikwade, Sambhaji Tangde, and G.V. Kathar, guided the students.

Students who participated with enthusiasm included Swati Mahajan, Mangal Sultane, Najera Pathan, Aarti Birote, Sharyu Borgaonkar, Archana Hajare, Rameshwar Kothule, Santosh Adhane, Bharat Zhodpe, Ravindra Sathe, Rajkumar Deglurkar, Nitin Bharti, Vaijnath More, and Prakash Shinde.