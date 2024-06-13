Students of DIEMS develop automatic multipurpose vegetable trans-planter

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A team of students of Deogiri Institute of Engineering and Management Studies (DIEMS) has developed an Automatic Multipurpose Vegetable Trans-planter (AMVT).

The team won the first prize in SAE-TIFAN-2024 jointly organised by the Society of Automotive Engineers India (SAE India) and Mahatma Phule Agriculture University, recently.

Two teams of the college participated in the national competition. Team Innovation received three prizes Rs 60,000 including the first winner.

This device has been developed by the joint efforts of students from three departments namely Electronics Telecommunication, Mechanical Engineering and Computer Science and Engineering, at the workshop of the college. With this technology, farmers can plant chillies, tomatoes and brinjal plants in a fully automated manner.

No maintenance is required, fertilizer spreaders have been developed with this machine, and students have developed an application that will be used to control the machine with the help of a mobile phone. This device will be available at a meager price.

President of MSP Mandal Prakash Solunke, secretary Satish Chavan, Vice President Shaikh Saleem, incharge director Dr Subhash Lahane and others congratulated the students.