Students of Stepping Stones Intel shine in IGCSE grade-10 results
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: May 21, 2025 18:55 IST2025-05-21T18:55:02+5:302025-05-21T18:55:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Stepping Stones International celebrated stellar success in its first batch of Grade 10 Cambridge IGCSE results. Tehniyat Nabi earned a distinction in ICE (International Certificate of Education).
The students of the school collectively achieved an astounding 8 A- grades and 13-A grades across various subjects, underscoring the school's comprehensive and rigorous educational framework.
Chairman Abdul Husain, Executive Director Naseem Rahim, Director Zaeem Rahim and Principal Sandeep Malu congratulated the successful students.