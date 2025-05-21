Students of Stepping Stones Intel shine in IGCSE grade-10 results

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Stepping Stones International celebrated stellar success in its first batch of Grade 10 Cambridge IGCSE results. Tehniyat Nabi earned a distinction in ICE (International Certificate of Education).

The students of the school collectively achieved an astounding 8 A- grades and 13-A grades across various subjects, underscoring the school's comprehensive and rigorous educational framework.

Chairman Abdul Husain, Executive Director Naseem Rahim, Director Zaeem Rahim and Principal Sandeep Malu congratulated the successful students.