Students should have several career options: Dr Lahane

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “If students do not achieve a goal, they become upset and feel depressed. So, they should have several career options. Not everyone can become IAS, IPS, or IITan. There is tough competition in every field,” said Padmashri Dr Tatyarao Lahane, the prominent ophthalmologist.

He was speaking at a programme organised on Saturday evening to celebrate Amrut Mahotsav year of Montessori Balak Mandir Shikshan Sanstha.

Former president of the education society Dr M H Saoji felicitated Dr Tatyarao Lahane. Housing Minister Atul Save and MP Imtiaz Jalil were the chief guests at the event. Dr Ramesh Malani made an introductory speech. Dr M H Saoji was also felicitated.

Dr Lahne said education in the mother tongue is more effective and it remains in memory forever.

“Today is the age of competition. In this era, we need to inculcate educational things in the minds of our children. Every parent wants their children to secure score high marks. However, parents should take care that there is no pressure on their children,” he asserted.

He said that parents expect from their children to do MBBS and IIT which they could not.

“We should see a dream. But, we should not impose it on children. Parents must think about it,” he said.

Dr Lahane said that after parents, teachers are the ones who bring major changes in children. “So, a teacher should be ideal. The teacher should inculcate his idealism in the children and make them successful. Children of recent times are not used to do hard work. They do not have a habit of digesting a failure. It cannot said that success will be achieved every time,” he said.

Became an ophthalmologist against my wish

“I wanted to be a paediatrician or an Orthopaedic doctor because it pays more. But, my father-in-law died in an accident on the day of a paper. I failed in this subject. I was very poor and there was no one to help me in my studies, so, I reluctantly joined the ophthalmology department and became an eye doctor,” he added.