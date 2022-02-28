Students should take SSC, HSC exams fearlessly: Sunil Chavan

Aurangabad, Feb 28:

District collector Sunil Chavan said that students take the SSC, HSC examinations fearlessly and in a transparent manner.

He was speaking in the vigilance committee meeting organised at the district collector office for the preparations of SSC and HSC examinations. The centre chiefs and officers were present.

Sunil Chavan said that all have a social and moral responsibility to give youths, an opportunity to face the examinations with confidence. He said that the examinees should not fall prey to any malpractice.

He said that schools and colleges should do counselling of parents and students before the examinations.

“Except students and appointed teaching and non-teaching staff members, others should not move in the examination centres premises. All the appointed employees should carry identity cards. A teacher should not be called on the duty or invigilation for the paper’s subject he/she teachers. It should be ensured that the Closed Circuit TV cameras of the centres are in working condition,” he asserted.

The district collector instructed the education societies to appoint only teachers for the examination works and ensure that office-bearers ' education societies or their representatives should not enter the centre premises. He said that only one student be allowed to sit on one bench in the examination hall.

He also asked social welfare and tribal development department officers to visit the schools.

Education officer M K Deshmukh said that the district collector issued instructions for the appointment of flying squads.

Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Nilesh Gatne, superintendent of police Nimit Goyal, divisional secretary of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education R P Patil, all education officers and officers of other departments were present.

Bloc education officers, tehsildar and chief officer of Nagar Panchayat were instructed to visit the centres on Mathematics and English subjects papers.

The centres' assistant custodians and teachers who distribute confidential materials should work as sitting squad.

The district collectors’ other instructions included giving police bandobast at 153 centres of HSC and 224 centres of SSC in the district, keeping xerox shops within 100 meters of centre premises, no entry without an identity card, keeping an eye on suspicious movement of persons outside the centres.