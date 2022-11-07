Students to get degrees on college-level convocation ceremony

Aurangabad :

Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole said that affiliated undergraduate and postgraduate colleges would have to hold a convocation ceremony on their own to award degrees to their students.

He was speaking at a meeting organised on the campus Monday for the university’s 62 convocation ceremony preparations.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle and director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation Dr Ganesh Manza were also seated on the dais. There are 486 colleges in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts within the jurisdiction of the university for the current academic year. These colleges have more than 4 lakh students.

The students were not awarded degrees for the past two years because of the Covid outbreak.

He said that the colleges can hold the ceremony after the university’s convocation function to be conducted on November 19. Deans Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Chetna Sonkamble, Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Dr Walmik Sarwade and other officers were present.