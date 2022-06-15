Students welcomed on 1st day with enthusiasm

Aurangabad, June 15:

Teaching and non-teaching members welcomed the students in the school on their first day of the new academic year on Wednesday. After summer vacation, the schools were reopened on Monday while students attended classes on June 15.

As per the instructions of the Education Department, the schools made all preparations like cleaning, decoration, delicious meal, and distribution of uniforms and textbooks to make the first day memorable for the students.

Many schools, mostly in rural areas, were decorated with balloons, buntings and rangoli while at schools, students were given flowers, toffee and other items.

Processions with bullock carts and four-wheelers were taken in the different villages to create an atmosphere of confidence among students and parents about education. Students, teachers, officers of Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti members and parents participated in the procession with great zeal. The awareness about Covid was also made through the processions.

Parents were busy showing places for boarding buses and auto rickshaws to their children who were attending regular school first time. Some schools conducted various games to create interest among students in learning. The attendance on the first day was between 75 per cent and 80 per cent.

Box

District collector visits school

District Collector Sunil Chavan visited Central Primary School at Garkheda to attend the welcome ceremony for students on their first day. Sunil Chavan took feet impression of students admitted to the first standard. This made students enthusiastic. The students were welcomed with textbooks, uniforms, chocolates and flowers. Students presented actions given in English language textbooks. During his interview in English, Chavan gave inspirative guidance and lauded the initiatives. Education officer (primary) Jaishree Chavan, bloc education officer Deepali Thavre, education extension officer Ramesh Thakur, Ramesh Bansod and others were present.

Box

Parents seen in queue for admissions

There were queues of parents before the chamber of headmasters to admit their children to first or fifth or eighth standards. Parents were also busy admitting their children to prominent schools.