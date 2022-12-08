Stunt director’s missing phone found

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Stunt director of the film of Shahrukh Khan being shot at Bidkin lost his mobile phone.

Police said, stuntman from America Jastin Lunch lost his expensive i-phone worth Rs 1.5 lakh. A man found it and brought it to Jawaharnagar police station.

Head constable M B Gore, Rathod and Balaji Kale investigated and searched the owner. They went to the spot and handed over the phone to the Lunch. Lunch praised the alertness of the city police and thanked them.