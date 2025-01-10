Stunts don’t make you Heroic

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Speeding and stunts on the road may seem thrilling, but they hold no true heroism. The real bravery, District Collector Dileep Swami told a gathering of youth, lies in safe driving and adhering to speed limits. His call for caution came during the launch of the Road Safety Campaign 2025 on Friday, held at Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Educational Institution’s Engineering College.

Swami stressed the importance of regular vehicle maintenance, obeying traffic laws, and avoiding substance abuse to ensure a safe journey. "The steering wheel is not a place for daredevil acts," he warned, urging young drivers to be mindful of their actions behind the wheel. "Negligence, overconfidence, and reckless bravery lead to accidents," added Police Superintendent Dr. Vinay Kumar Rathod, emphasizing that simple precautions could prevent these tragedies.

The campaign was launched amidst alarming statistics: in the past year, 670 lives were lost to road accidents in the district. Many of these deaths were preventable, particularly those caused by not wearing helmets. "This year’s motto is ‘Care’ urging everyone to be cautious and take care of their lives and others," said Regional Transport Officer Vijay Kathole. The event was attended by several key figures, including Highway Safety Police Superintendent Rupali Darekar, Regional Transport Officer Manish Daund and DCP Home Shilwant Nandedkar among others. Their united message: drive responsibly, and prevent accidents before they happen.