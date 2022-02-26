Suffering of civilians in war-torn countries is incalculable,say conflict-zone & international students

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 26:

“Life in any war-torn country remains grim. Many countries around the world are severely damaged by conflicts between two groups. War-affected countries not only face high numbers of casualties, migration but also have destroyed infrastructure, hospitals, schools, residential areas that can take years to rebuild in the post-war situation. The suffering of civilians in war-torn countries is incalculable” said students from conflict-affected countries who studying at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and affiliated colleges. The present Russia-Ukraine war has intensified raising concern about affecting normal life and migration in Ukraine. This newspaper spoke to some war-torn and international students pursuing different courses in the city.

People have to eat leaves for survival

Dr Mansour A M Almaswari, a Yemeni student doing a master’s course in political science said that inhabitants of the war-torn country faces many gave consequences for years including migration, poverty, poor infrastructure and health services, unemployment.

“Take an example of the ongoing civil war in Yemen, which extends for more than seven years, represents the most tragic catastrophe in the modern time. The suffering of the people in the areas of conflicts goes beyond description. In many areas of Yemen, people eat tree leaves instead of bread, in order to resist their starvation. Salaries are unpaid for major sectors like academician, educational and health sector employees for the last five years respectively,” he said.

Dr Mansour who also completed Ph D from Bamu said that public services were targeted and basic utilities are almost stopped in almost all the main cities of war-affected countries. “The present Russia-Ukraine war will have an impact on Yemen which imports 40 per cent wheat from both Russia and Ukraine,” he added.

War has impacts on economic, social, cultural, geopolitical, political, psychological, condition

Another student Sory Kourouma from Guinea (West Africa) said that wars had multiple and diverse consequences in a country that experiences war, depending on their intensity and duration. “The impacts can be economic, social, cultural, geopolitical, political, and inevitably psychological and environmental on the communities in confrontation, and sometimes, on those surrounding them and on the fauna and flora that shelter them.

He said that pandemic and malnutrition would increasingly become the concern of the greatest number and rationing will be the rule, in the public and private management, of the basic means of subsistence.

“The system of social and moral values will be progressively deregulated. What was good in times of peace frequently becomes evil in times of war and vice versa. Thus, theft, lies, greed, aggression banished by the laws and condemned by public opinion, in times of peace, will often be legitimised in times of war, by subsistence needs. An African proverb says that he who is hungry will eat carrion,” he added.