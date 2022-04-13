Sugarcane crops burnt into ashes due to friction with electricity cable

Aurangabad, April 13:

In a bizarre development, the standing crops of sugarcane got burnt into ashes after they came in touch with a live cable transporting power supply at Kutubkheda in Paithan tehsil on Wednesday early morning.

The crops were spread on one and half acres of land owned by Madan Asaram Bhukele and Ravindra Asaram Bhukele (Gut Number 90/1). The Bhukele brothers has cultivated sugarcane crops in their two acres land. The crops were 15 months old and were on verge of cutting in few days. However, on Wednesday early morning, the power supplying cable passing overhead from the land came in touch with the crops. Due to cause of friction between them the crops caught fire and burnt into ashes.

Madan Bhukele was shocked to see the burning crops when he reached his farm for work on Wednesay morning. He immediately alerted the villagers. Former chairman of panchayat samiti and director of Sharad Sahakari Sugar Factory, Nandkumar Pathade, sarpanch Vithal Pathade, deputy sarpanch Sunil Chitale and others reached the spot. They all took efforts and doused the fire with water. Later on, Nandkumar Pathade informed the MSEDCL and Sugar Factory about the incident. The loss of crops is assessed to the tune of Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.

“ I have inspected the spot and informed the Sugar Factory officials to cut the remaining sugarcane crops from the farm of Bhukele. I have also informed to cut the standing sugarcane crops from other farms falling in the jurisdiction of the sugar factory,” said N Pathade.