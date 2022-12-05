Sundarbai More passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 5, 2022 12:26 AM 2022-12-05T00:26:13+5:30 2022-12-05T00:26:13+5:30
Aurangabad
Sundarbai More (58), a resident of Ramnagar, Cidco passed away on Friday morning after a brief illness. She is wife of retired typist of Director general of Information and Publicity office Madhavrao More. The last rites were performed on her at Mukundwadi crematorium. She is survived by her husband, son, three daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren.