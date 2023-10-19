Sunil Kawale suicide (add)

Sunil before committing suicide posted a message on the Whatsapp group and later wrote a letter. He wrote the work Aarakshan on his shirt. In the message he wrote that he has come to Mumbai alone and he is sacrificing his life for Maratha reservations. His mission is only Maratha reservation.

Upset, but can’t believe that he will commit suicide

Sunil’s family members and relatives were shattered with his suicide. Sunil was insistent for reservation. He was worried about the future generations. He used to say that the youngsters should get the chance to progress, the women in his locality said. His relatives demanded that the government should at least now take the issue seriously.