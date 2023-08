Sunita Bapat passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Retired professor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu), Sunita Surendra Bapat (resident of New Osmanpura) died of old age, recently. She was 88.

The last rites of her were performed at Vaikunth crematorium in Pune.

She is survived by two daughters, sons-in-law, one son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.