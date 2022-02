Sunita gets Ph D in History

Aurangabad, Feb 13:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) conferred Ph D on Sunita Shantaram Sawarkar in History.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘Dalit Chalwalitil Vaicharik Matbhedanche Samajik Va Rajkiya Parinam (1937-1994)’ under the guidance of Dr Pusha Gaikwad, research guide and professor, Department of History, Bamu.